Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.75 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $69.70. 426,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.46. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ashland Global by 122.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 601.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,485,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

