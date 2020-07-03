Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.71. Boston Properties posted earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $91.55. The company had a trading volume of 731,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,951. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average of $112.44. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Koop bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $201,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.47 per share, with a total value of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

