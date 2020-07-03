Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Announce -$3.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.55) and the lowest is ($5.39). Expedia Group posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 311.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.14) to ($3.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,058,207.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.89. 2,906,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

