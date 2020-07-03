Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. FleetCor Technologies reported earnings of $2.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $11.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $13.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.18.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.84. The stock had a trading volume of 611,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,329. FleetCor Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.81. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

