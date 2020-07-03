Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) to announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.31. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,295. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,649 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 405,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,028,000 after acquiring an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.