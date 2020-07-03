Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to post sales of $194.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.40 million. Gulfport Energy reported sales of $458.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year sales of $806.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $833.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $793.03 million, with estimates ranging from $729.38 million to $875.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 168.68%. The firm had revenue of $246.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 972.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 57,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 31.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GPOR remained flat at $$1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $187.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 6.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

