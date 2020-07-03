Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages predict that inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for inTest’s earnings. inTest reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that inTest will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover inTest.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ INTT traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,837. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. inTest has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.20.

inTest Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

