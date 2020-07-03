Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Match Group reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura boosted their target price on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Match Group from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $773,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Swidler sold 76,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $6,326,857.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,148 shares in the company, valued at $28,454,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,102 shares of company stock worth $8,853,507. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,603 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Match Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.92. 7,160,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.93 and a beta of 1.23. Match Group has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $108.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

