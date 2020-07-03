Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). NeoGenomics reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 503.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NEO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.88. 1,353,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,656. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,129.71 and a beta of 0.76.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

