Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Teleflex reported earnings of $2.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $10.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $14.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.40.

In other news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $413,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total value of $68,452.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,626,000 after purchasing an additional 357,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 702,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,390,000 after acquiring an additional 237,080 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $367.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,136. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $398.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

