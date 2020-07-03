Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Post -$0.62 EPS

Analysts expect VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) to post ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.94). VERONA PHARMA P/S reported earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.34).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on VERONA PHARMA P/S from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S during the 1st quarter worth $6,151,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 53,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,385. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

