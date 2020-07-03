Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Million

Analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce sales of $17.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $18.60 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $16.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $70.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.80 million to $71.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $71.25 million, with estimates ranging from $69.70 million to $72.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, Director Steven G. Richter purchased 9,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,027.11. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,323 shares of company stock worth $53,363. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.53. 34,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

