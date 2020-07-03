Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Xencor posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.28. Xencor had a negative net margin of 79.39% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XNCR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

Shares of XNCR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.82. 472,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,011. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $17,686,068.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Xencor by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

