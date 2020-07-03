Zacks: Brokerages Expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to post sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABM. TheStreet lowered ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. CL King raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.39. 370,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,434. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -95.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $28,231.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,637,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,337,000 after purchasing an additional 125,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after acquiring an additional 56,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,110,000 after acquiring an additional 278,490 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 243,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 118,398 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

