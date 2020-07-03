Zacks: Brokerages Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $356.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to announce sales of $356.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.73 million and the lowest is $342.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $343.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,920,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,351 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,183,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,896,000 after acquiring an additional 963,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,029,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,241,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 936,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

AQN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. 322,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,386. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

