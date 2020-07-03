Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post sales of $81.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.24 billion to $83.96 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $63.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $349.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.05 billion to $357.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $410.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $390.18 billion to $426.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,681.96.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $11.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,890.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,585,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,441.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,545.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,139.60. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,955.56.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

