Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$7.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will report ($7.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($13.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($4.04). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 497.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($15.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($24.68) to ($5.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.34) to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 85,347,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,584,000. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,290.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,131,001 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,636,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $13,094,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,255,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3,556.5% in the first quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 701,141 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 681,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

