Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report $1.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 million to $2.20 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $7.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 million to $8.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.48 million, with estimates ranging from $6.14 million to $14.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $5,274,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 52.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABUS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 687,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,404. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $125.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.
Recommended Story: Bond
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.