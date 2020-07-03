Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Million

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report $1.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 million to $2.20 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $7.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 million to $8.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.48 million, with estimates ranging from $6.14 million to $14.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $5,274,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 52.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABUS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 687,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,404. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $125.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.