Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report $1.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 million to $2.20 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $7.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 million to $8.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.48 million, with estimates ranging from $6.14 million to $14.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $5,274,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 52.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABUS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 687,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,404. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $125.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

