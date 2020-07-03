Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will report $560.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $568.21 million and the lowest is $549.00 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $641.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Ashland Global stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.70. The stock had a trading volume of 426,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,514. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

