Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce $48.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $50.70 million. Broadwind Energy posted sales of $41.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will report full-year sales of $191.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.30 million to $192.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $202.19 million, with estimates ranging from $192.90 million to $211.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadwind Energy.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of BWEN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 331,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Broadwind Energy has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadwind Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 90,347 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Broadwind Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 422,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

