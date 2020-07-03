Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.28). Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $3.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $9.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,007. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.22.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.2% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.