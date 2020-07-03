Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,961,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $51,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $21,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $18,043,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $17,855,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

