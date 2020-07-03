Zacks: Brokerages Expect L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) will announce $4.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. L3Harris posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full-year sales of $18.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $18.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.34 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin purchased 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.45 per share, with a total value of $30,823.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 725 shares in the company, valued at $138,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,857,000 after acquiring an additional 543,130 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in L3Harris by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $170.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,602. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

