Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). OptiNose posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 295.66% and a negative return on equity of 209.89%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million.

OPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OptiNose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $6.45. 850,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,506. OptiNose has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth $8,298,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in OptiNose by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,876,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,399,000 after buying an additional 660,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in OptiNose by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 643,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in OptiNose by 39.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,437,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 403,401 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in OptiNose by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

