Zacks: Brokerages Expect Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Purple Innovation reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 528.14%. The firm had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRPL. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

PRPL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 448,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 10,789,372 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $113,288,406.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,288,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,707,777 shares of company stock valued at $135,381,659 over the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $2,759,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

