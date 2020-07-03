Zacks: Brokerages Expect Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to announce $179.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $103.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $616.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.19 million to $646.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $740.24 million, with estimates ranging from $681.20 million to $811.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 528.14% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 10,789,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $113,288,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,288,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,707,777 shares of company stock valued at $135,381,659 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 448,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $973.79 million, a PE ratio of -100.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

