Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to post sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $10.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $11.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Bank of America upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.98. 1,349,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,611. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 26.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,094,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,628,000 after acquiring an additional 228,400 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 44.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 53.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 490,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

