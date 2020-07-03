Zacks: Brokerages Expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Brokerages predict that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniqure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is $0.27. Uniqure posted earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to $7.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Uniqure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniqure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,292. Uniqure has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $77.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $533,213.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,881,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 1st quarter worth $1,088,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Uniqure by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 78,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Uniqure by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Uniqure by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Uniqure by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,016,000 after buying an additional 118,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

