Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) to Sell

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 48,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,995. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 300.58% and a negative net margin of 82.95%. Analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

