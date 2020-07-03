Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Hold

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

CCJ stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 1,792,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,915. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,616,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538,323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,872,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after acquiring an additional 702,300 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $36,730,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 745,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

