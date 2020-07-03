Zacks Investment Research Lowers CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) to Hold

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Shares of CFB stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.53. 119,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.13 million.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Mason King acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,804.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 2,046,842 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,470,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 397,900 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,045,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 398,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 682.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 675,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,947,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

