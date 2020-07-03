Zacks Investment Research Lowers Systemax (NYSE:SYX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc. is a direct marketer of brand name and private label products, including personal desktop computers, notebook computers, computer related products, and industrial products, in North America and Europe. The Company assembles its own PCs and sell them under the trademarks Systemax, Tiger and Ultra. In addition, they market and sell computers manufactured by other leading companies. The Company’s multi-faceted marketing plan features Internet, relationship marketing, and inbound catalog sales. “

NYSE:SYX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 43,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,246. Systemax has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $750.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Systemax had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Systemax news, insider Donna Fielding sold 1,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $40,134.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Systemax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 841,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,767 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 287,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

