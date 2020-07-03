Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Buy

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.12. 1,400,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,923. Cameco has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Cameco’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 410.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,616,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538,323 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,872,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after buying an additional 702,300 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Cameco by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after buying an additional 2,491,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,730,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cameco by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after buying an additional 745,296 shares during the period. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.