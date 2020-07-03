Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) to “Hold”

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ingevity for the second quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company is expected to gain from Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals and Capa businesses buyouts and strong growth of its applications driven by regulations and technology implementation. The Capa caprolactone acquisition is expected to contribute to Ingevity's earnings in 2020. The company is also gaining from the country-wide implementation of China’s new gasoline emission standard. However, softer industrial demand is hurting its Performance Chemicals unit. Planned outages are also likely to hurt the company's margins. The company is also exposed to inflationary cost pressures. It has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. The company's high debt level is another matter of concern.”

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $111.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Ingevity stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.42. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingevity will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $41,450,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Ingevity by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 918,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,317,000 after purchasing an additional 439,083 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Ingevity by 1,796.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 325,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 308,390 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ingevity by 10,206.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 285,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.