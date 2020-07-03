ZB Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. ZB has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . ZB’s official website is www.zb.com

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

