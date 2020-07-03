ZB (ZB) Market Capitalization Hits $91.00 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. ZB has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. In the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.69 or 0.01698937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00169143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00109151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

