ZClassic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,862.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $6,862.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001640 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00563539 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00100162 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00073193 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000788 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

