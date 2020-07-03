Zcoin Price Tops $4.18 on Top Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $4.18 or 0.00046038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $43.78 million and $11.89 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,083.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.12 or 0.02489429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.81 or 0.02442000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00454191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00692083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00062363 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00563876 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,469,544 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

