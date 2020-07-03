Zen Protocol (ZP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $232,811.12 and approximately $134.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.01713083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00168940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052740 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

