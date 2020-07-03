Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Heidi C. Chen Sells 1,179 Shares

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $161,864.91.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.23. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 99.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

