zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Sets New 12-Month High at $157.80

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €157.80 ($177.30) and last traded at €155.00 ($174.16), with a volume of 15832 shares. The stock had previously closed at €153.20 ($172.13).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €113.75 ($127.81).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €141.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.51 million and a P/E ratio of -122.95.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

