Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $332,190.00 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $332,190.00.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Karen Blasing sold 14,083 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $1,462,801.21.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.21. 1,880,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,991. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $115.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Zscaler from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zscaler from $49.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $61,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

