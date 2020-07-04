-$0.01 EPS Expected for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. Rapid7 reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $519,015.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,428,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $530,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 73.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPD stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. 669,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.11. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

