-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. MediciNova posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 351,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,662. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

