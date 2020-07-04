$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.22. Sunrun posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,518. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.22, a PEG ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 4,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $89,645.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $824,173.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,077,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,869,132.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,738 shares of company stock worth $6,046,300. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

