-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.11). Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.35.

PLNT stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.47. 1,235,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.07. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

