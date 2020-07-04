-$0.18 EPS Expected for ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). ConforMIS posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 41.29% and a negative return on equity of 165.61%. The company had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFMS. ValuEngine upgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ConforMIS from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Shares of ConforMIS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. ConforMIS has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConforMIS by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 78,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ConforMIS by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 93,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ConforMIS by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 48.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

