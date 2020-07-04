-$0.18 EPS Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.26% and a negative return on equity of 61.01%.

PIRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 217,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 192,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,859. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $160.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

