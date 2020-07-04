$0.31 EPS Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Simmons First National posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFNC. ValuEngine downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

SFNC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 677,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,767. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.97. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,067.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,219 shares in the company, valued at $787,882.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $623,170. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

