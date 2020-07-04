$0.37 EPS Expected for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter.

HDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,259. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,396,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 318.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

